UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outaw Held With Illegal Pistol In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

Outaw held with illegal pistol in Khanewal

Patrolling Police claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered illegal pistol from his possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Patrolling Police claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered illegal pistol from his possession.

According police sources, a patrolling police team led by shift in-charge Rashid Mahmood intercepted a suspect near 73/10-R and recovered illegal pistol and three bullets from his possession.

The outlaw is identified as Muhammad Imran, resident of Seray Sidhu. The case has been registered against the outlaw.

Related Topics

Police Rashid From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai shines spotlight on innovative bes ..

34 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 95,287 COVID-19 t ..

34 minutes ago

Naval Chief visits Naval Installations at Gwadar, ..

3 minutes ago

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Offer to Host Intra-Afgha ..

3 minutes ago

Punab Governor likely to join urs of Hazrat Bahaud ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest drug pusher, recover gutka material

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.