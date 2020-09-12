Outaw held with illegal pistol in Khanewal

Patrolling Police claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered illegal pistol from his possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Patrolling Police claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered illegal pistol from his possession.

According police sources, a patrolling police team led by shift in-charge Rashid Mahmood intercepted a suspect near 73/10-R and recovered illegal pistol and three bullets from his possession.

The outlaw is identified as Muhammad Imran, resident of Seray Sidhu. The case has been registered against the outlaw.