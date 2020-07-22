UrduPoint.com
Outbreak Of COVID-19 Halted Formal Opening Of Sindh Police Museum

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Outbreak of COVID-19 halted formal opening of Sindh Police Museum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The formal opening of Sindh Police Museum for public couldn't take place this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, said Curator of Sindh Police Museum Saud Ahmed Mirza, the former Inspector General of Police.

Talking to APP, he said the pandemic also halted the development work of separate reference library and guns museum. The work of both most important components of the museum would resume soon.

He said the work of reference library would be completed in January. All out efforts were being made to digitalize the reference library and the separate guns museum would also be ready by the next year.

Saud Mirza said that books authored by police officers, news articles and all other relevant data was being compiled which would be available in the reference library for researchers and students.

He said study tours of the museum for the students of various educational institutions would be arranged. Different exhibitions would be organized related to police history to change the negative perception regarding police.

To a question, former IGP Saud Mirza replied that the museum would definitely bring positive change in police culture. The rich history of Sindh Police would make the officers and personnel proud of their profession and that would change their working style positively.

