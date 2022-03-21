Outbreak of skin disease reported in Balochistan

An outbreak of leishmaniasis, a skin disease caused by the bite of a sand fly, has been reported in parts of the Balochistan province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :An outbreak of leishmaniasis, a skin disease caused by the bite of a sand fly, has been reported in parts of the Balochistan province.

"Over 8000 cases of the disease from different parts of the province has so far been reported in a few days to the health department," Director General Health Balochsitan Dr Noor Mohammad Qazi told the media on Monday.

He said the number of leishmaniasis patients was expected to rise in coming days due to non-availability of preventive injections.

The Glucontime Injection used against the disease, but the Health Department was unable to purchase the same as it was not registered by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan, he added.

He said leishmaniasis was endemic in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and some other parts of the country. It was reported in Sindh for the first time in 2000, and since then its cases have been mounting.

"We have contacted the World Health Organization and M'decins Sans Fronti res (MSF) for the immediate supply of the Glucontime injections, and they have agreed to extend all-out support," he added.

The DG Health said six districts of Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Jaffarabad, Zhob and Kech were at high risk.

Some 2,317 cases of leishminiasis were reported from Quetta, 1,774 from Jaffarabad, 1,906 from Qilla Abdullah, and 1,649 from Kech district.

The health authorities of the districts had been directed to submit the data of patients so that the department could plan effective interventions, Dr Asfand Yar, WHO Provincial Officer in the Balochistan told a meeting chaired by DG Health Balochistan on the leishmaniasis outbreak in the province.

"We are going to establish three medical centers each in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai and Zhob districts to provide treatment to the affected people," he said. They had also planned to set up such medical centers in Naseerabad, Lasbella and Kech districts as well.

It may be mentioned that following the bite of a sand fly, a pimple appears on the skin that grows with time, and persists for a long time.

"To control the disease, there is dire need to speed up spray against the sad fly," the DG Health said. "Due to the long area, it is difficult to cover entire Balochistan, however, all possible resources will be utilized to effectively control the disease."