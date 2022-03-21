UrduPoint.com

Outbreak Of Skin Disease Reported In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Outbreak of skin disease reported in Balochistan

An outbreak of leishmaniasis, a skin disease caused by the bite of a sand fly, has been reported in parts of the Balochistan province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :An outbreak of leishmaniasis, a skin disease caused by the bite of a sand fly, has been reported in parts of the Balochistan province.

"Over 8000 cases of the disease from different parts of the province has so far been reported in a few days to the health department," Director General Health Balochsitan Dr Noor Mohammad Qazi told the media on Monday.

He said the number of leishmaniasis patients was expected to rise in coming days due to non-availability of preventive injections.

The Glucontime Injection used against the disease, but the Health Department was unable to purchase the same as it was not registered by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan, he added.

He said leishmaniasis was endemic in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and some other parts of the country. It was reported in Sindh for the first time in 2000, and since then its cases have been mounting.

"We have contacted the World Health Organization and M'decins Sans Fronti res (MSF) for the immediate supply of the Glucontime injections, and they have agreed to extend all-out support," he added.

The DG Health said six districts of Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Jaffarabad, Zhob and Kech were at high risk.

Some 2,317 cases of leishminiasis were reported from Quetta, 1,774 from Jaffarabad, 1,906 from Qilla Abdullah, and 1,649 from Kech district.

The health authorities of the districts had been directed to submit the data of patients so that the department could plan effective interventions, Dr Asfand Yar, WHO Provincial Officer in the Balochistan told a meeting chaired by DG Health Balochistan on the leishmaniasis outbreak in the province.

"We are going to establish three medical centers each in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai and Zhob districts to provide treatment to the affected people," he said. They had also planned to set up such medical centers in Naseerabad, Lasbella and Kech districts as well.

It may be mentioned that following the bite of a sand fly, a pimple appears on the skin that grows with time, and persists for a long time.

"To control the disease, there is dire need to speed up spray against the sad fly," the DG Health said. "Due to the long area, it is difficult to cover entire Balochistan, however, all possible resources will be utilized to effectively control the disease."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Quetta Zhob Same Loralai May Media All From Sad

Recent Stories

Iraqi deputy PM, Nigerian state minister arrive in ..

Iraqi deputy PM, Nigerian state minister arrive in Islamabad for OIC-CFM moot

6 minutes ago
 Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders pro ..

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

6 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on post pandemic approaches begin ..

Int'l conference on post pandemic approaches begins at Sindh University

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews development schemes ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews development schemes for south Punjab

6 minutes ago
 UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got to Uk ..

UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got to Ukraine on Friday, Hopes for Mor ..

43 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in MPA attack case ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in MPA attack case

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>