Outbreaks Of Measles In Upper Kohistan Carefully Monitoring: Secretary Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir Sunday said that the government had taken all out measures in the areas wherein the breaking of Measles including Upper Kohistan area.
Responding to the questions of the media men, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir said, "So far not deaths from measles as highlighted on the social media."
“We are dealing with any kind of outbreak of measles, the deaths and epidemic in Upper Kohistan as a result of Measles,” he added.
He said, "Quick response health teams have reached Upper Kohistan to deal with the measles epidemic wherein Emergency Control Room has been established in DHO Office Upper Hospital," Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir said.
"The response team includes public health experts and immunization staff," Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir said.
"Due to the measles outbreak the health team has started its work in the affected area and five Union Councils of Upper Kohistan, which was affected by measles," Director EPI Dr Arif said.
"All EPI staff of the district have been directed to reach the emergency control room," Dr Arif added.
"The increase in pneumonia cases due to the cold wave may also be the cause of the epidemic," he said.
He said, "Confirmation of deaths due to measles will be premature at present."
Director EPI Dr Arif said, adding, "Measles response is going on in Upper Kohistan for the last six-days."
"The cause of death of children will be confirmed only after the initial report is received," Director EPI said.
