Outburst Of Batura Glacier Manifestation Of Reality Of Climate Change In Pakistan: Amin Aslam

Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:05 PM

Outburst of Batura Glacier manifestation of reality of climate change in Pakistan: Amin Aslam

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said the outburst of Batura Glacier manifestation of reality of climate change in Pakistan.

This he said while talking to media here Monday after visiting the Batura Lake upper Hunza.

He said that a rapid assessment would be conducted under the GLOF-II project to assess the damages and risk associated with the changing water course of the Batura Glacier. He said the local community will be supported to rehabilitate the water channel irrigating over 5,000 kanals of land.

Briefing the Special Assistant, the community's representatives demanded the government to provide excavators to channelize irrigation water towards the village.

More Stories From Pakistan

