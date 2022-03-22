Outcome of no-confidence motion to be in favour of PM: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the nation was demanding an apology from the looters of national kitty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the nation was demanding an apology from the looters of national kitty.

He said that concerns of dissident members were being addressed, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a unified team and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was supporting Imran Khan as a member of the team.

He expressed these views while briefing the media here at Alhamra press regarding decisions taken in the latest cabinet meeting.

He said that the decision of the no-confidence motion would be in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the ongoing wave of inflation was affecting the whole world, but the PTI government was countering the effects of inflation with initiatives like Ehsaas Ration Programme and Health Insaf Card.

Briefing the media regarding decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, the SACM said that a historic Ramzan Package of Rs eight billion has been approved under which 317 Ramadan bazaars and fair price shops would be set up across the province.

He said that 13 commodities would be available on previous year's rates in Ramazan Bazaars due to a subsidy of Rs. 4 billion on flour while sugar would be available at Rs 10 less than the usual rates.

He said that under the new wheat procurement policy, wheat would be procured from the farmers at the rate of Rs. 2,200 per maund.

He said that it was also decided to hand over the management of four of the missionary schools nationalised in 1973 to the administration. On the other hand, approval has also been given to set up 10 universities in remote areas of Punjab, he added.