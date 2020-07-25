UrduPoint.com
Outdated, Corrupt System Was Defeated On Historic Day Of July 25, 2018: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said July 25, 2018 was a historic day in the country's democratic history as on that day the people of Pakistan, including the PTI workers joined hands to lay the foundation of a new thought process.

An outdated, privileged and corrupt system based on nepotism and favouritism was defeated in the general election on that day, he said while talking to the media.

The minister said the founders of the outdated system had only pursued their personal interests by ruining the national institutions and economy. When the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power, the country was mired in the debt trap, and was facing serious economic difficulties and challenges.

The nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, set off on the path of reforms with a new determination.

The coronavirus pandemic was not only fought and contained but also the lives and livelihood of the people were protected under the vision of prime minister, he added.

He said the PTI government adopted a successful foreign policy while vigorously highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

A successful Kamyab Naujawan programme, uniform curricula, the billion Tree Tsunami project,acceleration in work of China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, start of dams construction and the housing project for low-income people were the beginning of a new journey of development in the country, he added.

The struggle for the progress and prosperity of the country would continue under the PM's leadership, Shibli Faraz said.\867

