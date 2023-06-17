Outdated manual systems burden ICT teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :In an era of advanced technology and digitalization, teachers in Islamabad continue to grapple with time-consuming manual tasks, impeding their ability to focus on quality education.

The prevalent use of archaic methods such as manual attendance registers and paper-based examination systems has drawn attention to the urgent need for an overhaul of the education system.

Teachers are burdened with the responsibility of manually calling out the roll of students and maintaining attendance records throughout the academic session.

This outdated practice not only consumes valuable teaching time but also results in inefficiencies and potential inaccuracies.

In contrast, many countries have adopted electronic biometric attendance system for students, streamlining the process and enhancing efficiency.

Furthermore, the reliance on manual methods extends to crucial aspects such as student enrollment records and contact information of parents.

These records, often stored manually, are vulnerable to damage or loss, leading to potential communication gaps between schools and parents.

Similarly, the examination system remains mired in a manual process.

Teachers are burdened with the task of manually preparing student results, a time-consuming endeavour that often extends beyond regular working hours.

As a result, teachers are forced to carry attendance registers and result sheets home, further encumbering their personal lives and adding to their workload.

The old system of record-keeping also poses a threat to the preservation of student data. The old cupboards where these records are stored are often prone to termite infestations, leading to irreversible damage to important documents. This haphazard storage practice threatens the integrity of academic records and hinders educational institutions' ability to track students' progress over time.

A female teacher of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/4 on the condition of anonymity told APP, "The manual attendance and result management system in my college is a significant drain on teachers' time and energy. It's frustrating to spend valuable teaching hours on manual systems that could easily be automated. Unfortunately, education authorities have failed to embrace electronic biometric attendance systems of students that streamline the process and provide accurate and real-time data. The lack of attention from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) exacerbates the challenges faced by teachers, hindering their ability to focus on quality education delivery." Teachers have called for an urgent overhaul of the old system.

They emphasize the need for the implementation of digital solutions, such as biometric attendance systems, electronic student records, and computerized result preparation, which would save teachers' time for more important tasks.

