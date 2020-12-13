UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outdoor Night Wedding Events Allowed In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Outdoor night wedding events allowed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :While setting aside the order for restriction of wedding events/gathering in night, the Commissioner Hyderabad here Sunday allowed only outdoor marriages with upper limit of 200 persons till 9 o'clock in the night with immediate effect.

In exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (1) of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 read with section 2 (17) of the general clause Act 1956, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch directed all DCs and SSPs of Hyderabad division for taking measures to implement the standard operating procedures.

According to the new notification, there will be a complete ban on indoor marriage ceremonies and buffet service in the wedding parties in all districts of the division.

Implementation/enforcement of mask wearing at Government /private offices along with policy for "work from home" for 50% staff in all public and private offices, notification said.

All Deputy Commissioners were directed to ensure strong implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) including strict dissuasive action to control and contain the spread of the virus and take necessary action in accordance with law if any violation found in contravention of the policy decisions accordingly, notification added.

Related Topics

Sindh Marriage Hyderabad Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Association takes part in Forum for ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating the expe ..

46 minutes ago

Moro Hub joins forces with US-based Facilio to boo ..

1 hour ago

Educating a changed world: Expo 2020 and Dubai Car ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first in the Gulf, Arab and the Eastern ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME, Pipeline sign MoU to promote overall ec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.