Outdoor night wedding events allowed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :While setting aside the order for restriction of wedding events/gathering in night, the Commissioner Hyderabad here Sunday allowed only outdoor marriages with upper limit of 200 persons till 9 o'clock in the night with immediate effect.

In exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (1) of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 read with section 2 (17) of the general clause Act 1956, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch directed all DCs and SSPs of Hyderabad division for taking measures to implement the standard operating procedures.

According to the new notification, there will be a complete ban on indoor marriage ceremonies and buffet service in the wedding parties in all districts of the division.

Implementation/enforcement of mask wearing at Government /private offices along with policy for "work from home" for 50% staff in all public and private offices, notification said.

All Deputy Commissioners were directed to ensure strong implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) including strict dissuasive action to control and contain the spread of the virus and take necessary action in accordance with law if any violation found in contravention of the policy decisions accordingly, notification added.