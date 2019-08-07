Outflow in off-taking channels of Kotri Barrage to be reduced

The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Hyderabad informed here on Wednesday that water level in all off-taking channels of the barrage will start reducing from Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage Hyderabad informed here on Wednesday that water level in all off-taking channels of the barrage will start reducing from Thursday.

The decision has been made in view of the forecast of expected heavy rains from August 9, 2019 in Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin and other districts of the province, he informed and added that in view of the forecast, the irrigation department will start reducing the water level in Akram Wah (Lined Channel), Old Phuleli (Pinyari), New Phuleli, K.B. Feeder, Upper Wadhu Wah and Fasadi Wah of Kotri Barrage from Thursday.