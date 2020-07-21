UrduPoint.com
Outgoing AIGP Expresses Displeasure Over Performance Of Hyderabad Police

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:13 PM

Outgoing AIGP expresses displeasure over performance of Hyderabad Police

The outgoing Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region Ghulam Qadir Thebo has expressed displeasure over the performance of district Police and alleged that almost all Station House Officers (SHOs) of Hyderabad Police were patronizing organized crimes and mixed up with anti-social elements, criminals and allowing them to run their dirty businesses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The outgoing Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region Ghulam Qadir Thebo has expressed displeasure over the performance of district Police and alleged that almost all Station House Officers (SHOs) of Hyderabad Police were patronizing organized crimes and mixed up with anti-social elements, criminals and allowing them to run their dirty businesses.

In a letter addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Adeel Husain Chandio, dated July 17, 2020, just four days before his retirement from Police service, Ghulam Qadir Thebo reminded the SSP that he had advised him time and again to take swift and stern legal action against criminals and to initiate departmental action against all those Police officers/officials who were facilitating the criminals to run their filthy businesses.

� Despite the displeasure vide office's letter, no tangible action had been taken by the SPP to eliminate social evils nor departmental action had been taken against black sheep of the department. Ghulam Qadir Thebo once again advised the SSP to rise on the occasion to get rid of the mentioned social crimes and to take appropriate legal action against those operating or facilitating these crimes. Even the AIGP warned the SSP of recording adverse remarks in his Performance Evaluation Report in case of disappointment.

