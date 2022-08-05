UrduPoint.com

Outgoing British Deputy HC Calls On Sindh CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Outgoing British Deputy HC calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Outgoing Deputy High Commissioner (HC) to Karachi Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis called on the Sindh Chief Minister Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Friday.

The Chief Minister lauded the services of the outgoing deputy high commissioner, according to a CM house's spokesman.

The deputy high commissioner thanked the Sindh government for supporting him.

The Chief Minister presented a ajrak, topi, and shield to the outgoing deputy high commissioner.

Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Topi Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

20 minutes ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

27 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

33 minutes ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

40 minutes ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

40 minutes ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.