Outgoing British Deputy HC calls on Sindh CM

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Outgoing Deputy High Commissioner (HC) to Karachi Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis called on the Sindh Chief Minister Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Friday.

The Chief Minister lauded the services of the outgoing deputy high commissioner, according to a CM house's spokesman.

The deputy high commissioner thanked the Sindh government for supporting him.

The Chief Minister presented a ajrak, topi, and shield to the outgoing deputy high commissioner.

Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed was also present on the occasion.