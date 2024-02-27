Open Menu

Outgoing Caretaker CM Presented Guard Of Honour

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Outgoing caretaker CM presented guard of honour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Outgoing Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar was presented a guard of honour here at the Chief Minister House on Tuesday.

The Guard of Honour, which is part of the farewell ceremony was attended by the Sindh Chief Secretary Dr.

Fakhre Alam, Provincial Secretaries, Additional IGP Karachi and other senior officers.

The Caretaker Chief Minister received the saluted by the active police cops

The Caretaker CM Baqar thanked all the officers and staff of CM House.

