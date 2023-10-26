Open Menu

Outgoing CEO Stresses Collaboration Among All Stakeholder For Railways Revival

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Shahid Aziz has expressed his optimism that the department can revive fully if its untapped potential is utilised and collaboration among all stakeholders including railway officials, government entities and the dedicated workforce is enhanced to the optimum

Talking to the media at the PR headquarters here on Thursday, he presented a comprehensive vision for the future of Pakistan Railways. Acknowledging the financial difficulties, faced by the Railways in the recent years due to factors like floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, Aziz stressed the urgency of securing a bailout package. He highlighted the monetary requirements for addressing existing backlogs, track maintenance, and workers' salaries.

Shahid Aziz also called for a railway-friendly policy similar to India's, underlining the importance of the government commitment to advancing the Railways system effectively. He addressed challenges related to severe weather conditions, emphasising installation of modern technology-based equipment in the locomotives.

Regarding employees' concerns about salaries and pension plans, Aziz pledged to address these issues effectively, even though there were no immediate plans to reduce railway fares due to the complex financial situation. He announced the initiation of digitalisation of freight operation and fog alert system project to enhance efficiency and safety.

Aziz discussed the investigation into the Hazara Express train accident and the need for increased spending on locomotive maintenance and track conditions. He also highlighted the railway's efforts in pursuing solar power initiatives, in collaboration with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

In conclusion, the outgoing CEO mentioned ongoing investigations into the theft of railway solar systems, emphasising accountability and transparency in railway operations. Overall, Shahid Aziz's address provided transparency about the challenges and opportunities for Pakistan Railways, signaling progress in its reinvigoration and modernization.

