Outgoing Chinese Deputy Head of Mission Lijian Zhao makes a farewell call Malik

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Outgoing Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission and Chief of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Mr. Li Jian Zhao made a farewell call on PPP Senior Leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A.

Rehman Malik at his residence on Sunday. Mr. Li Jian Zhao was accompanied by Ms. Chunxue Pang who is the newly appointed Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission in Pakistan and Minister of Counsellor.Senator Rehman Malik highly appreciated the services of Mr.

Li Jian Zhao in further enhancing and cementing the Sino- Pak friendship and multi-sector cooperation between both the countries. He said that Mr. Li Jian Zhao worked day and night to enhance the smooth and speedy execution of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects adding that Mr.

Zhao played an exemplary role in expanding the people-to-people contact.Senator Malik said that the friendship between Pakistan and China has already entered a new era after the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was initiated by then President Asif Ali Zardari.

He wished Mr. Lijian Zhao good luck for future endeavours.In return, the outgoing Deputy Chief of Mission Mr. Lijian Zhao thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for his continued and sincere cooperation as the then Interior Minister of Pakistan and now as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

He said that Senator Rehman Malik always extended his sincere cooperation to further strengthen the Pakistan China friendship. He said that Senator Malik and his party PPP role in strengthening Sino-Pak friendship are praiseworthy and exemplary since day first.On the occasion, Senator A.

Rehman Malik welcomed and congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Head of Mission and Minister of Counsellor Ms. Chunxue Pang. He told the newly DCM Ms. Chunxue Pang that he and his party PPP will continue to extend their cooperation to her while serving in Pakistan.