ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The president lauded the services of General Nadeem Raza for the defence of the country.

He also expressed best wishes for the outgoing CJCSC.