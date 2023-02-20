Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Afaq holds farewell meeting with locals

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Afaq on Monday said that he took practical measures to resolve the problems of the division.

The commissioner, who recently transferred from Dera Ismail Khan division, expressed these views during a farewell meeting with people belonging to different schools of thought here at his office.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan has its own importance like other big cities of Pakistan, adding, despite being the second largest district after Peshawar, it was not developed like other cities. He said that during his service here as Commissioner, he tried hard to solve the problems of Dera immediately.

Amir Afaq said "I have spent a great time in the city and I am very grateful to the local people for their endless love showering on me."