Outgoing CS meets Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Outgoing Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar at Governor House here.

While talking to the CS, Governor Balochistan appreciated the services of the outgoing chief secretary and expressed best wishes for his next government assignment, a handout issued said.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan Malik Wali gave away a shield to the outgoing chief secretary.