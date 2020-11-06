Outgoing DIG receives acknowledgments at farewell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Muhammad Abbas Baloch hosted a farewell gathering in honour of outgoing DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh here at Commissioner's House on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the gathering, the commissioner highly acknowledged the service of the DIG adding that being DIG, he extended full support and cooperation to divisional and district administrations which resulted in development of strong contacts between the police and administration. Being a dedicated and devoted officer, the commissioner said that Naeem Ahmed Shaikh played a vital role in maintaining the rule of law.

Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr. Jamil Ahmed who also attended the farewell gathering said the DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh was among best police officers who always discharged his responsibilities with dedication and devotion wherever he posted.

DIG, Naeem Ahmed Shaikh possessed a good reputation during his two years long posting in Hyderabad, he added.

Naeem Ahmed Shaikh while expressing thanks to officers of all departments said that being DIG, Hyderabad he made efforts to come up to the expectation particularly the challenges which faced in the district.

While appreciating the performance of the divisional administration, he said that due to support and cooperation of the commissioner, the bonds of police and administration had further strengthened.

Among others, the Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Senior superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio also spoke on the occasion.