Outgoing DIGP Transfers 48 ASIs From Hyderabad, Dadu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

The outgoing Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range, Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, has transferred 48 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) to different districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The outgoing Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range, Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, has transferred 48 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) to different districts.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the transfers had been done to resolve the salary issue and to rationalize the working strength at par with the sanctioned strength.

However, the ASIs have been transferred only from Hyderabad and Dadu districts to other districts in the Range.

As many as 36 ASIs from Hyderabad have been transferred to Matari, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan districts. Another 12 from Dadu district have been posted in Matiari district. Only those policemen have been excluded from the transfer who were implicated in any criminal or corruption reference.

