Outgoing German CG Calls On Sindh Assembly Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Outgoing German CG calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Outgoing German Consul General (CG) in Karachi Eugen Wollfarth made a farewell call on to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here at the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

They exchanged views on the matters of bilateral relations between the two countries, said a news release.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani appreciated his role in strengthening the trade and cultural relations between the two countries.

He also presented traditional gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and Topi to the outgoing Consul General.

More Stories From Pakistan

