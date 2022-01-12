UrduPoint.com

Outgoing Greek Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On Foreign Secretary

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary

Outgoing Ambassador of Greece in Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here

Outgoing Ambassador of Greece in Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou Wednesday paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here.

The foreign secretary appreciated the ambassador's contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Greece.

He hoped that the momentum generated during his tenure would advance further and also wished him well in his future endeavours.

