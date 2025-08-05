Outgoing Head Of European Delegation To Pakistan Calls On President Zardari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The outgoing Head of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka Tuesday paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Welcoming Dr. Kionka, the president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its multidimensional partnership with the European Union. He observed that a strong Pakistan-EU relationship contributed to regional stability and global security in a volatile world.
President Zardari highlighted that the European Union was one of Pakistan’s largest trade and investment partners. He said there was vast potential to further expand development cooperation with the EU, given Pakistan’s large young population and significant industrial growth prospects.
The president also expressed hope that Pakistan would continue to benefit from European expertise through programs such as Erasmus Mundus and Horizon Europe.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the full implementation of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, underscoring that shared objectives in trade, development, climate ,migration and regional peace form the basis of an enduring and stronger partnership.
President Zardari congratulated Dr. Riina Kionka on the successful completion of her tenure in Pakistan and lauded her valuable contributions to further strengthening Pakistan-EU relations. He wished her continued success in her future endeavours.
Recent Stories
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives
Suspect killed during encounter with police
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally to express solidarit ..9 seconds ago
-
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered11 seconds ago
-
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement12 seconds ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda14 seconds ago
-
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House8 minutes ago
-
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's development8 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident8 minutes ago
-
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiative8 minutes ago
-
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives8 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed during encounter with police59 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, reviews key legislati ..59 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Shikarpur road accident59 minutes ago