UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outgoing Interior Secretary Calls On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:27 PM

Outgoing interior secretary calls on Prime Minister

Outgoing Secretary of Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Outgoing Secretary of Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the services of Azam Suleman and wished him best for future, the PM Office said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Best

Recent Stories

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

1 minute ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer makes significant contribution to national ..

1 hour ago

Nature and wildlife thrive in Abu Dhabi amid ‘St ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters chairman offers condol ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.