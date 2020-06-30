Outgoing Interior Secretary Calls On Prime Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Outgoing Secretary of Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister appreciated the services of Azam Suleman and wished him best for future, the PM Office said.