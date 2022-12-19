Outgoing Iranian Consul General calls on Governor Punjab

The outgoing Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The outgoing Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

The Iranian consul General has been serving in this capacity since 2018.