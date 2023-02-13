Outgoing Korean CG calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The outgoing Korean Consul General (CG) Kim Haksung called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

They discussed bilateral relations, trade, investment opportunities among other important matters.

The Governor Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan and Korea had a long history of friendly relations.

The Consul General Kim Haksung said that the Korean investors were interested in investment in the Sindh province.