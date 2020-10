Outgoing naval chief calls on PM

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the services of Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for Pakistan Navy and wished him well, the PM Office said.

