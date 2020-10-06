UrduPoint.com
Outgoing Naval Chief Calls On President

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:32 PM

Outgoing naval chief calls on President

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the services of Admiral Zafar Mahmood for the defence of the country.

He paid tribute to Admiral Zafar Mahmood for his efforts to upgrade Pakistan Navy and for fully protecting the country's maritime borders.

President Dr. Arif Alvi extended best wishes to the outgoing naval chief.

More Stories From Pakistan

