ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid a farewell call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday, the PM Office said.

PM Kakar lauded the services of the outgoing naval chief for his leadership of the institution and playing a key role in making the country's defence impregnable.