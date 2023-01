Outgoing Secretary Cabinet Division Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera pays farewell call on PM

Outgoing Secretary Cabinet Division Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday

The Prime Minister appreciated Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera for rendering valuable services in Pakistan Civil Service and expressed his good wishes to the outgoing Secretary Cabinet Division.