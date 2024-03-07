ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Senators who are going to retire in their farewell speeches urged all political parties for adopting unanimous strategy for the socio-economic development and restoring true democracy in the country considering it vital for the peace and prosperity of future generations.

Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad (JUI-F) stressed to focus on foreign policy, lamenting the Islamic Countries’ over their silence on Kashmir and Palestine issues.

He also called for bringing true democracy in the country as per Islamic Laws and Values. Meanwhile, he also requested the newly established government to pay attention on the issues of the people of Balochistan and ask to take step to address their issues.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad (JI) in his farewell speech asked the Upper House to work for giving rights to provinces as per constitution. He lauded the role of 18th amendment for the development of provinces.

He urged all the political parties to bring internal democracy, and promote leadership on merit bases. He also stressed the political parties to work for the development and launch projects for the development of the country.

Senator Mushtaq called for a dialogue between all political parties to bring country out of current crises.

Senator Mushtaq also asked the incumbent government to take necessary measures to protect the natural beauty of Margalla hills for next generations.

Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt in his speech highlighted the issue of overseas Pakistanis and urged the government to resolve them as they are major asset of Pakistan.

He said that PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif in 2013 as a Chief Minister Punjab established an institution which resolved around 80,000 complaints of overseas in five years.

He urged all provincial governments to establish such institutions in their provinces to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

Senator Sana Jamali lauded the support of Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Army especially Shaheed General Sarfraz for uplifting the province of Balochistan.

She said that the women of Balochistan were enjoying the equal rights to other provinces, adding, “I got a chance to speak in Upper House of Pakistan and United Nation”.

Sana Jamali said that all senior senators in the Senate provided full support to her during last five years. She also commended the support of foreign embassies for providing relief to Balochistan during flood.

She urged all political parties to respect the national institutions, and fully support them for the development of country.

Senator Seemee Ezdi said that being a member of Climate Change Committee, she together with other members work for the water reservation, pollution control, and other necessary steps.