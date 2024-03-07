Outgoing Senators Urge All Political Parties To Work Together For Country's Development
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Senators who are going to retire in their farewell speeches urged all political parties for adopting unanimous strategy for the socio-economic development and restoring true democracy in the country considering it vital for the peace and prosperity of future generations.
Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad (JUI-F) stressed to focus on foreign policy, lamenting the Islamic Countries’ over their silence on Kashmir and Palestine issues.
He also called for bringing true democracy in the country as per Islamic Laws and Values. Meanwhile, he also requested the newly established government to pay attention on the issues of the people of Balochistan and ask to take step to address their issues.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmad (JI) in his farewell speech asked the Upper House to work for giving rights to provinces as per constitution. He lauded the role of 18th amendment for the development of provinces.
He urged all the political parties to bring internal democracy, and promote leadership on merit bases. He also stressed the political parties to work for the development and launch projects for the development of the country.
Senator Mushtaq called for a dialogue between all political parties to bring country out of current crises.
Senator Mushtaq also asked the incumbent government to take necessary measures to protect the natural beauty of Margalla hills for next generations.
Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt in his speech highlighted the issue of overseas Pakistanis and urged the government to resolve them as they are major asset of Pakistan.
He said that PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif in 2013 as a Chief Minister Punjab established an institution which resolved around 80,000 complaints of overseas in five years.
He urged all provincial governments to establish such institutions in their provinces to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.
Senator Sana Jamali lauded the support of Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Army especially Shaheed General Sarfraz for uplifting the province of Balochistan.
She said that the women of Balochistan were enjoying the equal rights to other provinces, adding, “I got a chance to speak in Upper House of Pakistan and United Nation”.
Sana Jamali said that all senior senators in the Senate provided full support to her during last five years. She also commended the support of foreign embassies for providing relief to Balochistan during flood.
She urged all political parties to respect the national institutions, and fully support them for the development of country.
Senator Seemee Ezdi said that being a member of Climate Change Committee, she together with other members work for the water reservation, pollution control, and other necessary steps.
Recent Stories
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Walk held to raise awareness about 'Clean Punjab Campaign':4 minutes ago
-
From religion, and politics to AI, Bibliophile President Alvi shares his best reads of 202314 minutes ago
-
Petrol pump fined:24 minutes ago
-
Three accused held over hawala/hundi34 minutes ago
-
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our lives’54 minutes ago
-
1803 power pilferers caught in month54 minutes ago
-
21st Convocation of ISRA University Hyderabad to be held on March 954 minutes ago
-
Admin marks deadline to complete projects in Multan54 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers arrested over cock fighting54 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, arrests 81 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 273 drugs in eight operations1 hour ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles1 hour ago