Outgoing Swedish Ambassador Terms Her Stay In Pakistan As Fascinating, Fantastic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Outgoing Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Ingrid Johansson Monday termed her four-year stay in Pakistan as' fascinating, intense and fantastic'.

In her brief video message posted on Swedish embassy twitter account, she shared her experiences during her tenure in Pakistan.

She said Pakistan had been a place with diverse people, cultures, traditions and landscape. Every place and region had been different, she added.

"I met and worked together with strong committed people wanted to build a strong society and opportunities for all," she said while appreciating the Pakistani nation.

Ingrid Johansson about Pak-Sweden broadening ties said, there were vast opportunities in trade, business and students exchange.

