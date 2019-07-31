Outgoing Tunisian envoy pays farewell call on president

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Pakistan highly valued its close relations of friendship with Tunisia, which were based on shared faith, culture and heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Pakistan highly valued its close relations of friendship with Tunisia , which were based on shared faith, culture and heritage.

The president was talking to outgoing Tunisian Ambassador Adel Elarbi, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan and Tunisia had common interests on various international issues, which was reflected in their common stance at the international fora.

The president said despite political goodwill and closeness, the bilateral trade was not commensurate to the true potential.

He highlighted that Pakistan, through its deep-sea port at Gwadar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) routes, provided a unique opportunity for Tunisia to expand its trade links with the Central Asian states and China.

The president congratulated the ambassador on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts for enhancing the relations between the two countries.

The ambassador thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay in Pakistan pleasant.