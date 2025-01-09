Outgoing US Envoy Blome Meets Mohsin Naqvi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2025 | 04:15 PM
Both sides discuss bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and the US
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2025) Outgoing US Ambassador Donald Blome held a farewell meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday.
Both the side discussed the matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States of America (USA).
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the international community must work together to develop a strategy for the complete eradication of terrorism.
Talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Islamabad, he said no illegal foreign national would be allowed to stay in Pakistan.
The US Ambassador condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.
