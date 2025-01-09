Open Menu

Outgoing US Envoy Blome Meets Mohsin Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

Both sides discuss bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and the US

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2025) Outgoing US Ambassador Donald Blome held a farewell meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday.

Both the side discussed the matters of mutual interests and bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States of America (USA).

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the international community must work together to develop a strategy for the complete eradication of terrorism.

Talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Islamabad, he said no illegal foreign national would be allowed to stay in Pakistan.

The US Ambassador condemned the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Terrorist Islamabad Interior Minister United States

Recent Stories

Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

Outgoing US Envoy Blome meets Mohsin Naqvi

1 minute ago
 SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

SRTI Park to host ICPM 2025 from January 21-23

2 minutes ago
 Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity ..

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister

8 minutes ago
 Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid ange ..

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

16 minutes ago
 PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket t ..

PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments

29 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

32 minutes ago
Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4 ..

Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ass ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..

2 hours ago
 NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract fo ..

NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline p ..

2 hours ago
 UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at ..

UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolme ..

Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..

3 hours ago
 74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: ..

74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan