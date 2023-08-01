Open Menu

Outgoing VC GCU Faisalabad Calls On Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Outgoing VC GCU Faisalabad calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The out-goimg Vice Chancellor, Government College Women University (GCU) Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq made a farewell call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab hailed services of Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq as Vice Chancellor and expressed his best wishes for her future endeavors.

