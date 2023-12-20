Outlaw allegedly commits suicide after killing two women

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A youngster allegedly shot at and killed two women over a domestic dispute at Chakki Loharan Wali area, Sooraj Kund road here late on Tuesday night and later committed suicide.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that they had reached the site after receiving information about the incident where people told them that a man shot at and killed two sisters, one of them his sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, the outlaw 19 19-year-old old Ahmad s/o Muhammad Nawaz also committed suicide by shooting himself.

The accused had divorced his wife sometime back. The deceased women were identified as Saima (27) wife of Fayyaz and Shahnaz (30) wife of Bilal, both residents of Loharan Wali Chakki. Rescuers shifted the bodies to the hospital in the presence of a police team.

APP/sak