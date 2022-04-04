UrduPoint.com

Outlaw Allegedly Manhandles USC Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 01:06 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Daira Deenpanah police station has started investigation against a citizen for alleged manhandling an official of Utility Store Corporation, in tehsil DKotaddu.

According to police sources, a citizen named Rana Abdul Qayyum allegedly insulted a USC official by the name of Amir Saleem at the USC shop.

The USC official filed a complaint at the Dairapinah police station, demanding action against the alleged illegals for interfering in government affairs.

Police have started investigation into the incident.

