MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) An alleged outlaw was hospitalized after he allegedly tried to commit suicide at lock up of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station.

According to police sources, an alleged outlaw named Qaisar Moeen Khan was in lock up in Case 308/24. The outlaw allegedly tried to commit suicide. In injured condition, the outlaw was shifted to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Hospital.