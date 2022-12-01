Outlaw arrested after police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Sillanwali police arrested an outlaw in injured condition after an encounter in Chak 33 NB area.

Police said here on Thursday that on a tip-off,the team conducted raid at the hide-out and during exchange of gunshots,accused Shehbaz suffered injuries and arrested by police while his accomplice Qais managed to escape.

The accused shifted to Tehsil Head Quarter hospital.

Police said the outlaw booked in three separate FIRs of street crimes, motorbike snatching and robberies.

Further investigation was underway.