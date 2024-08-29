Open Menu

Outlaw Arrested, Weopen, Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Outlaw arrested, weopen, hashish recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the criminal and recovered hashish and weapon from his possession in the limits of Saddar police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, team of police station under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle ASP Muhammad Aleem along with SHO Taimur Khan during snap checking arrested accused Muhammad Khalid son of Muhammad Baksh resident of Himmat and recovered the 12-bore gun with 12 cartridges and 510 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered the case against the arrested person and started further investigations.

