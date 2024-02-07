Outlaw arrested: weopen recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the accused and recovered weapon from his possession in the limits of Kirri Khasor police station on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO police station Kirri Khasor Saleem Abbas with police team arrested the accused Muhammad Nadeem son of Muhammad Akhtar resident of Kachi Paind Khan and recovered the kalashnikov gun with 15 cartridges from his possession.

Police registered the case against the arrested person and started further investigation.