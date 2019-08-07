UrduPoint.com
Outlaw Carrying Head Money Arrested In Multan

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:41 PM

Outlaw carrying head money arrested in Multan

Multan police claimed to have arrested a notorious outlaw carrying Rs 200,000 head money, during a raid, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Multan police claimed to have arrested a notorious outlaw carrying Rs 200,000 head money, during a raid, here on Wednesday.

The outlaw has been identified as Israrul Haq alias Maqsood and he was arrested from Adda Larr.

Punjab government had announced the head money on the outlaw. The criminal was involved in different heinous crimes including murder, dacoity and theft.

Similarly, Jalalpur Pirwala police arrested two murderers namely Bilal and Zafar.

