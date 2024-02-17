Open Menu

Outlaw Held, 2 Police Officials Suspended In Abduction Case

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Khanewal police are said to have arrested an alleged outlaw and suspended another two police officials of the Special Branch for allegedly abducting a citizen for ransom

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Khanewal police are said to have arrested an alleged outlaw and suspended another two police officials of the Special Branch for allegedly abducting a citizen for ransom.

According to police sources, seven alleged outlaws, including Ahmed Ali, two police officials, and another three persons, allegedly abducted a citizen named Saad and demanded Rs 2 million

Following the recovery of the ransom amount, the alleged outlaws freed the abducted person, Saad, within ten hours of the kidnapping.

However, the police managed to trace the main outlaw, namely Ahmed Ali. The police authorities also suspended his two co-accused, Imnan Bashir and Rana Asif. 

They both are employees at the Special Branch, said ASP Malik Tahir. The police are conducting raids to arrest the other criminals in this gang. The gangsters used to trap the citizens in line with the pattern of dacoits in the Kacha area, said police sources.

