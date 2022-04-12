UrduPoint.com

Outlaw Held For Displaying Kalashnikov On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022

Outlaw held for displaying Kalashnikov on social media

Khangarh police have arrested an alleged outlaw for displaying illegal arm, here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Khangarh police have arrested an alleged outlaw for displaying illegal arm, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a local citizen namely Muhammad Imran son of Ashraf Shiekh displayed Kalashnikov on social media.

The police took notice and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw along with the arm. Police also registered case against the outlaw.

