Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):Multan police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw, involved in looting Rs 2.8 million from ATM, in limits of Qutabpur police station.

The alleged outlaw is a cashier of the bank concerned, said Police sources. The outlaw had looted Rs 2.

8 million on March 24, the first day of lockdown in city due to coronavirus.

The outlaw is identified as Jamshaid Iqbal. SHO Qutabpur Police Qaswar Hussain traced the outlaw, after thorough investigation. He also retrieved stolen money from alleged outlaw. City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak lauded the performance of the police team.