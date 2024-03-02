Open Menu

Outlaw Held For 'sexually-assaulting' A Handicapped Woman

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested an outlaw for allegedly raping a woman, who was already in trouble due to fractured leg, at village Gairaywahan in the limits of Khangrah police station here Saturday

According to police sources, a woman (K), with a fractured leg due to accident, was living at her brother's residence.

An alleged outlaw named, Athar Shah alias Athari rushed to the home and allegedly raped the woman at gun point. The police concerned took immediate action and registered the case. The police succeeded in arresting the alleged outlaw.

Renowned social figure Mukhtaran Mai appreciated the performance of the Khangarh police. She also paid tribute to CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and termed her a hope for the aggrieved woman. Mukhtaran Mai further remarked that the aggrieved women would surely feel empowered as the Punjab province was being governed by a woman (Maryam Nawaz).

