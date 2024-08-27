Open Menu

Outlaw Held In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Outlaw held in encounter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) An alleged outlaw was shot injured and arrested in police encounter here at basti Dandhla road in the limits of Kot Chhutta police station.

Police said on Tuesday that a team was on routine patrolling when they found three armed persons near graveyard.

The outlaws on seeing police opened fire at the party.The team retaliated and during this exchange of gunshots,one of the accused suffered injuries and held by police.He was identified as Saifullah Maswani.

The accused was wanted in many case of heinous crimes by police.

