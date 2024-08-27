Outlaw Held In Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged dacoit
after a shootout in the precincts of Satiana police station.
Three bandits snatched Rs 15,000 in cash and a mobile phone
from a villager near Chak No. 434-GB on Monday late night and
fled the scene.
On information, the police rushed to the spot and encircled the
accused. The police asked the outlaws to surrender but they
opened indiscriminate fire on the raiding team.
In self-defence, the police returned fire and as s result of which
one bandit identified as Mudassar Ali Kharl, resident of Chak No.
277-GB received bullet injuries and fell onto the ground while his
two accomplices managed to escape.
The police shifted the injured outlaw to Satiana Hospital from where
he was referred to the Allied-II Hospital (DHQ Hospital) due to his
critical condition.
Mudassar was wanted by police in 42 cases of dacoity, robbery,
theft, illicit weapon holding, etc.
Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing bandits.
