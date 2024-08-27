Open Menu

Outlaw Held In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Outlaw held in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested an alleged dacoit

after a shootout in the precincts of Satiana police station.

Three bandits snatched Rs 15,000 in cash and a mobile phone

from a villager near Chak No. 434-GB on Monday late night and

fled the scene.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and encircled the

accused. The police asked the outlaws to surrender but they

opened indiscriminate fire on the raiding team.

In self-defence, the police returned fire and as s result of which

one bandit identified as Mudassar Ali Kharl, resident of Chak No.

277-GB received bullet injuries and fell onto the ground while his

two accomplices managed to escape.

The police shifted the injured outlaw to Satiana Hospital from where

he was referred to the Allied-II Hospital (DHQ Hospital) due to his

critical condition.

Mudassar was wanted by police in 42 cases of dacoity, robbery,

theft, illicit weapon holding, etc.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing bandits.

