Outlaw held in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested an outlaw involved in injuring an employee of a law enforcement agency.

Naeem aka Nambri was wanted by Sadr Kasur police for shooting at and injuring a employee of a law enforcement agency during a dacoity.

Later, he got bail from a court and did not appear the trial court constantly, due to which, the court had issued his non-bailable warrants.

On May 8, 2020, additional district and sessions judge Kasur Mumtaz Ahmed had cancelled his bail.

Working on a tip-off, the police along with other law enforcement agencies arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.