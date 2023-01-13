Outlaw held over cutting fence on motorway M4

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have arrested an outlaw and lodged a case against him for cutting safety fence at Beat No 22 motorway M4.

According to information, Muhammad Asghar s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Loharan Wala Mouza Kothe Wala was busy in cutting the safety fence near location 23.

The outlaw tried to flee after seeing the motorway patrolling mobile and left his motorcycle with the stolen fence on the verge.

Motorway Police Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali, JPO Imran Yaqoob and fence security staff caught the outlaw and handed over the stolen goods along with the motorcycle to Budhla Santt police station.

The police registered a case against him.

It's a fear that animals come over to the motorway, which may endanger the smooth flow of traffic and the lives of passengers due to the cutting of the fence.

Beat Commander Muhammad Hassan Bhatti, said that such measures were being taken to protect the citizens traveling on the national highway from any problem. The safety of lives and property of passengers was the prime duty of Motorway Police.